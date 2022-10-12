Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

RPRX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 31,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at $331,566,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,116 shares of company stock worth $75,989,320 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

