RPM International Inc. (RPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.