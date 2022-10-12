RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPSGF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded RPS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

RPS Group Stock Performance

RPSGF remained flat at 2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.63. RPS Group has a 52 week low of 1.19 and a 52 week high of 2.49.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

