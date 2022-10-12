Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.