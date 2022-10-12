Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 415.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

