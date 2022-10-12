Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.70

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.70 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 262880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.51. The firm has a market cap of £227.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Andrew D. Pomfret purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Insiders purchased 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517 over the last ninety days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

