Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Down 97.4% in September

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 1,131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance

Saddle Ranch Media stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,232,246. Saddle Ranch Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.