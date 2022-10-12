Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,791. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

