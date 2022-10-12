Sanford Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

IPAY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,751. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

