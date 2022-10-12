Sanford Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SUSA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,902. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43.

