Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $290.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

