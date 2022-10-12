Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $27.63 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.