Sanford Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,909 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43.
