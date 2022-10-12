Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter.

EEMV stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 862,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

