Sanford Advisory Services LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,172 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 218,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,218. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85.

