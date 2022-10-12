Sanford Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 1,435,010 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78.

