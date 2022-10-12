Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in September

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 1,062,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SPHDF stock remained flat at $1.41 during trading on Wednesday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes vamorolone, which is being developed as treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

