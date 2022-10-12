SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

