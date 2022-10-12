Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given New €455.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €465.00 ($474.49) to €455.00 ($464.29) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDMHF. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $313.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $622.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.77.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

