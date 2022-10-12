Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.83. Satellogic shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Satellogic Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $109,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.