SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
