SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 265,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

