Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VNQ traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 197,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

