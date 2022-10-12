Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.