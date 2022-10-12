Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,369. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.88 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

