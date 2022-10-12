Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

COST traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.81. 64,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.20. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.