Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,570 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 279,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 116,294 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

MPW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,603. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

