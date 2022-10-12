Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 49.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AEP traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. 51,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,858. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.