Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after buying an additional 123,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,427. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

