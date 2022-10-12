Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lowered by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,656. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

