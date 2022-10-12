Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

