Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,329. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03.

