Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.