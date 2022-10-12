Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

HUM traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,859. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

