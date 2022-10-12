Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Shares of VMC traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

