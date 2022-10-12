Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. 41,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.