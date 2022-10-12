Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 717,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,877,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 24,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

TMO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.52. 10,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.39. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

