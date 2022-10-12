Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.02. 26,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $191.65 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.