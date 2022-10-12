scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,300,485.94 in Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 39.3 %

SCPH traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,363. The company has a market cap of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.