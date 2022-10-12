scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Maxim Group

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SCPH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,363. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $822,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

