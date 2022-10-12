Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 847.0% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,720. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $23,291,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,595,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,511,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

