Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

