Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases 2,080 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

