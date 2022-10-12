Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. 983,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,514,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 million, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

See Also

