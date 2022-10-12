Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,209,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

