Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

