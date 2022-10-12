Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 706,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

