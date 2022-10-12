Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

