Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 9.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

