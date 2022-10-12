Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.