Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $180,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

COP opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

